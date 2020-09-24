LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) says both COVID-19 assessment centres are now closed after reaching capacity before the noon hour Thursday.

Both the Oakridge and Carling Heights centres were closed Thursday after reporting overcapacity despite a new ticketing system unveiled Wednesday.

Testing centres have been overwhelmed for nearly two weeks since a community outbreak was first declared at Western.

In an address to the nation Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a second wave has arrived as cases rise in several provinces.

Lines at the centres were taking hours which prompted the health unit to move to a ticketing system.

WAIT TIME at CARLING HEIGHTS: The center is closed now due to overcapacity.

WAIT TIME at OAKRIDGE ARENA: The center is closed now due to overcapacity. — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 24, 2020

Despite the new system there were reports online of long lines and waits to get the tickets.

The Oakridge and the Carling Heights centres are taking 400 appointments each day at each site.

On Wednesday the Oakridge centre was all booked up by 11:30 roughly the same length of time Thursday.

On Thursday the Ontario Government announced new guidelines for testing essentially urging that only those who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with a positive case get tested.

The number of positive cases reported by the MLHU on Thursday was three, down from 12 on Wednesday.