LONDON, ONT -- After a jump to double digits Wednesday of new COVID-19 cases, the latest number of new cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) stands at three.

This comes after Wednesday's number hit 12.

The three new cases Thursday brings the total confirmed cases to 825. There are 687 resolved cases and 57 deaths, leaving 81 active cases.

The majority of cases are in London with 764 in the city.

Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU's medical officer of health, says he is pleased the number has gone down Thursday, but even three cases can put a strain on the health unit's resources.

He says even three cases will involve "potentially dozens" of contract tracing for follow up.

Mackie also confirmed Thursday that two students doing remote learning had positive tests for COVID-19. A student from Beal was also confirmed as having the novel coronavirus earlier this week. Mackie says that student has been in isolation for days and has not likely spread the virus.

Last week, two days of double-digit cases brought the highest two-day spike in the region since mid-April.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at two seniors’ facilities; Ashwood Manor Retirement Home and the fourth floor of the Chelsey Park Retirement Home.

Provincial cases are back over 400 again Thursday. Health officials confirmed 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, while the province reported 335 new infections on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's tour team has tested positive for COVID-19, but the premier reportedly did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data: