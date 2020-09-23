MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Wednesday, marking a return to double-digit daily counts.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 824, including 687 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 80 active cases.

Last week, two days of double-digit cases brought the highest two-day spike in the region since mid-April.

At least one of the new cases reported Wednesday is a Western University student, bringing the total number of cases among students there to more than 40 in recent weeks.

There have also been at least two cases among Fanshawe College students in the last two weeks.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said during a media briefing on Tuesday, that there are also two presumptive positive cases among Western students who have refused to be tested.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at two seniors’ facilities; Ashwood Manor Retirement Home and the fourth floor of the Chelsey Park Retirement Home.

Demand for testing at London’s two assessment centres remained high Wednesday, with Oakridge Arena hitting maximum capacity before the noon hour.

Oakridge Assessment Center: the center is at maximum capacity for the day. Only clients with designated time cards will be seen for the remainder of today.



We re-open tomorrow at 9:00am. #MLHU #LdnOnt — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 23, 2020

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, eight active, 263 cases, 250 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, one active, 344 cases, 318 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, four active, 489 total cases, 448 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 127 total, 121 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, four active, 133 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

Ontario reported a decline in cases Wednesday compared to the previous day’s high, with 335 cases reported.