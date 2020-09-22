MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a day after the region announced its first case in a local school.

The new cases bring the total in Middlesex-London to 812, with 685 resolved and 57 deaths (none recent), leaving the total active cases at 70.

On Monday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced a student at H.B. Beal Secondary School had tested positive for COVID-19 and the launch of a new website to track cases.

The MLHU is now also dealing with a second retirement home outbreak.

An outbreak was declared Monday at Ashwood Manor Retirement Home. There is also an ongoing outbreak on the fourth floor of the Chelsey Park Retirement Home.

Those outbreaks are in addition to the community outbreaks associated with dozens of cases among students at Western University.

Still, the daily total remains well below a two-day spike last week that added 25 cases in just 48 hours. It was the highest two-day total since mid-April.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, nine active, 263 cases, 249 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 344 cases, 317 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 12 active, 489 total cases, 445 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 127 total, 121 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, four active, 133 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

Ontario reported 478 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number since May 2, when 511 were reported.