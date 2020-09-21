MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Five new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Middlesex-London on Monday.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 805, with 684 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 64 active cases.

The return to single-digit daily counts – there were seven reported on Sunday and four on Saturday – follows a two-day spike last week that was the highest since mid-April.

That spike prompted Middlesex-London Health Unit officials to confirm the region appears to be in the second wave of COVID-19.

The increases were tied to community outbreaks largely involving Western University students, but also a small outbreak involving employees at the Walmart location in northwest London.

New gathering limits were imposed across Ontario on Saturday, reducing the maximum allowed to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, effective immediately and for the next 28 days.

The limits apply at private homes and in parks, but do not apply to businesses.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 10 active, 263 cases, 248 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 344 cases, 317 resolved, 25 death

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 15 active, 489 total cases, 442 resolved, 32 death

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 127 total, 121 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, four active, 133 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

Ontario recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case count in more than three months, with 425 new infections reported.