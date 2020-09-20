LONDON, ONT. -- The Middesex-London Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase from Saturday’s number of four.

The new cases bring the total number in the region to 800.

Health officials say there are 682 resolved cases and the death count remains at 57.

Sunday is Day 2 of new gathering size restrictions across the entire province.

Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday that effective immediately social gatherings will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days. The previous gathering limits were 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The new limits came just a day after both London Mayor Ed Holder and the local medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, made the plea to be included in the restricted regions.

Holder told CTV News municipal bylaw officers will be ready to impose fines.

Those who organize or hold illegal social gatherings can be fined $10,000, while those who attend such parties and gatherings can be fined $750.

Both the city and the health unit will be clamping down, Holder says.

"The MLHU inspectors and the police will both be out. A lot of people are paying attention now."

Provincial officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is a slight dip from the 407 reported on Saturday and the 401 on Friday.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data: