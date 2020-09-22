LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has set up a new page on their website to track all positive cases of COVID-19 within its schools as the first confirmed case was announced Monday.

It was revealed Monday that a student at H.B. Beal Secondary School had tested positive with the virus.

Officials say that the case did not originate at the school and it is believed that only one class has been impacted so far.

The board immediately notified parents, staff, and students at the school and anyone believed to have been on close contact with the student has been notified.

The school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

The board has since announced a new page on their website specifically for tracking all school related cases.

You can access the website here.