LONDON, ONT -- Bluewater Health in consultation with Lambton Public Health (LPH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the General Medicine unit at the Sarnia Hospital, on Saturday.

LPH say two staff members and one patient in the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are confident we are able to get this outbreak under control, as we have each time we have had COVID in our hospital,” says Dr. Mike Haddad, Chief of Staff.

“Contact tracing is underway and over the next 48 hours we will determine appropriate next steps to ensure continued care and safety of both our staff and patients.”

New admissions to the Medicine program will be to the Acute Medicine unit says Bluewater Health.

The Emergency Department remains open and scheduled appointments for clinics and surgeries are uninterrupted.