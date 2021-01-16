LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health is reporting two new outbreaks of COVID-19, one at the Sarnia Jail and the other at a long term care home.

On Friday, the health unit reported four cases among staff at the jail and a single employee at Marshall Gowland Manor.

A long-term care outbreak is declared when one or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are found among staff or residents.

An institutional workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more lab-confirmed cases with a link in the workplace within a 14-day period.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results,” states Lori Lucas, Supervisor of Health Protection for Lambton Public Health.

“LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation. Testing and isolating those who have been exposed is underway, and changes have been implemented to reduce risk of transmission.”