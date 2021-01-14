SARNIA, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health has declared the outbreak at the Corporation of the City of Sarnia over.

In December of 2020, an outbreak had been declared at Sarnia City Hall where two cases of the virus were confirmed.

At the time, Mayor Mike Bradley said the City Hall cases were the result of community spread.

In a statement issued by the City of Sarnia’s Primary Control Group, it says that they will continue to implement extra health and safety measures to enhance our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among Staff and throughout the community, including employees temporarily working from home and the continuous deep cleaning of various locations.

Adding, that employees are encouraged to take the necessary steps to reduce COVID-19 exposures, such as good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, practicing physical distancing and wearing face masks.

City Hall remains closed however, services are available online, over the phone and by email during business hours.