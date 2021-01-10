LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating an outbreak at Sumac Lodge - a long-term care home in Sarnia on Sunday.

LPH say a staff member at Sumac Lodge tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The individual who tested positive has been notified of their results,” states Crystal Palleschi, Supervisor of Health Protection for Lambton Public Health.

LPH is conducting case and contact management and testing of all residents is underway, said Palleschi in a statement.

Staff testing is ongoing.