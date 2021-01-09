LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating outbreaks at two separate nursing and retirement homes in Lambton County, declared on Friday.

LPH say one staff member at Fiddick's Nursing Home and Retirment Home in Petriolia tested positive for COVID-19.

Two staff members and three residents at Twin Lakes Terrace Nursing Home and Retirement home in Sarnia also tested postiive as of friday.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results,” states Michael Gorgey, Manager of Health Promotion for Lambton Public Health. “LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation.”

Gorgey adds that testing of all residents is underway and staff testing is ongoing.