Lambton Public health declares Outbreak at Long-Term Care Home in Sarnia
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:34AM EST
Lambton Public Health headquarters in Sarnia, Ont. are seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public health (LPH) is investigating a long-term care home outbreak at Trillium Villa nursing home in Sarnia, after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
LPH say the staff members who tested positive have been notified.
In a release, LPH say they are continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of their investigation, and all individuals impacted have been contacted.