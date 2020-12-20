LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public health (LPH) is investigating a long-term care home outbreak at Trillium Villa nursing home in Sarnia, after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

LPH say the staff members who tested positive have been notified.

In a release, LPH say they are continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of their investigation, and all individuals impacted have been contacted.