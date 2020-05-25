LONDON, ONT. -- A staff member at Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Residents and their families were notified Monday.

Lambton Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The employee last worked at the home on May 19 and has not come into contact with staff or residents since becoming symptomatic.

"We continue to work closely with Lambton Public Health and are following their guidance as well as the policies and protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care," said Jane Joris, general manager in a news release.

Lambton Meadowview Villa houses 125 people and employs almost 200 workers.