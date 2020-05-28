MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London rose to 512 Thursday, with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours, all in the City of London.

The new cases bring the total in the to 475.

Of the total number of cases in the region, 369 have recovered. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 52.

Long-term care and nursing homes account for 167 of the region’s cases, but none of the new cases were in seniors’ facilities, despite eight ongoing outbreaks.

Starting Thursday, you can also get updated wait times at London's two COVID-19 assessment centres by checking the Middlesex-London Health Unit's Twitter feed.

#MLHU in partnership with @LHSCCanada @stjosephslondon @ThamesValleyFHT are working hard to assess your symptoms & provide testing at #LdnOnt's COVID-19 Assessment Centres. Starting today, we’ll be sharing wait times at Oakridge Arena & Carling Heights to keep you informed. /1 pic.twitter.com/h78gYzwaGJ — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) May 28, 2020

In Sarnia-Lambton, seven new cases were reported as of late Tuesday night, bringing the total there to 261, including 190 recovered.

There was also one new death in the previous 24 hours, bringing that total to 22.

The latest death is associated with an outbreak at the Vision Nursing Home, bringing the total deaths there to seven.

There are now a total of 48 confirmed cases at the facility, affecting 24 residents and 24 staff. The outbreak accounts for five of the seven new cases reported in the region.

There were no new cases reported in nearby regions where the totals are at:

Elgin-Oxford: 73 cases, 60 recovered, four deaths

Huron-Perth: 51 cases, 44 recovered, five deaths

Grey-Bruce: 91 cases, 85 recovered, no deaths

Provincially, the number of new cases spiked to 383, after two days of totals below 300.