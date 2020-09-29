MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just one new COVID-19 case in the region on Tuesday.

The drop in daily cases come after a combined 25 new cases were reported over the previous three days.

The single new case brings the total in the region to 865, with 714 resolved and 57 deaths leaving 94 active cases.

It appears to be associated with a seniors’ facility, bringing the total number of cases associated with those locations to 199.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes including: Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

During a media briefing Monday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said we can expect hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks to come.

After a previous spike in cases, he said it took about three weeks to see a correlated spike in deaths, and he does “anticipate that to happen here.”

As demand for testing continues to rise, there are now more options coming to the region, including mobile testing and pharmacies, with the list announced Tuesday.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, six active, 266 cases, 255 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 346 cases, 318 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, four active, 491 total cases, 450 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, two active, 129 total, 122 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, six active, 139 total, 133 resolved, no deaths

After reporting the highest daily case count since the pandemic began, Ontario is reporting a drop, with 554 new cases on Tuesday.