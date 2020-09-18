MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Another Woodstock, Ont. park has been closed Friday after needles and nails were found, but this time it’s a dog park.

The Leash Free Dog Park on Henry Street is closed until further notice as city Parks staff clean up sewing needles and nails found on site.

The discovery of the sharp objects follows about half-a-dozen similar incidents of tacks, needles and nails found at city parks in recent weeks.

The most recent incident was on Monday at Southside Park, where police say staff found tacks and needles in the mulch and the sandbox. It was not the first incident at that park.

Woodstock police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious male seen in the area as crews were cleaning.

He is described as having long, shaggy brown hair that was slicked back and as being unshaven. He was seen smoking, and wearing dark clothes, a hoodie and a black backpack.

There was also an incident involving thumbtacks and needles around a schoolyard and play area on Hunter Street.

Parents are being asked to check playgrounds before letting children use the equipment.

The situation has also gotten the attention of the Woodstock city council.

At a council meeting on Thursday, City Councillor Ron Fraser put forward a Notice of Motion proposing a $10,000 reward for information.

He is asking for “…$10,000 financed from the contingency reserve to be provided to the Police Services Board in the event that Police Services determine that a reward for information will assist in the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) vandalizing City playgrounds.”

No final decision on the proposal has been reached.

- With files from CTV Kitchener