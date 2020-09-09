WOODSTOCK, ON -- Woodstock Police want to warn parents to remind their children not to accept any food or candy from strangers after a child became sick at the Southside Skate Park facility over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, around 4:00 p.m., Police say, a 10-year-old became sick and lethargic after accepting jujubes and cookies believed to have been laced with cannabis from another youth at the skate park.

Police say the child is now safe and in good health, but are offering tips to parents.

Reminding children not to accept any food or drink from strangers, regardless of the stranger’s age.

Also asking the public, to store all cannabis products in a safe place that children cannot access.