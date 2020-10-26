LONDON, ONT -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), the largest hospital system in southwestern Ontario, is reporting that they have more than five COVID-19 inpatients for the first time since early June.

The number of inpatients at LHSC is only reported if it climbs above five.

On Monday the hospital released their newest numbers showing that they now have six COVID-19 inpatients.

The hospital has not had to report a number over five since early June.

While the number of patients has increased slightly the number of staff that have tested positive remains below five and so no new numbers have been reported.

On Saturday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported the third death in the region since the second wave of infections began in September.

The latest death marks the youngest case to turn fatal in the region at just 51-years-old.

The death rate for the region now stands at 60.

London-Middlesex has seen three deaths in recent weeks after not having a fatal case since June.

On Monday the health-unit reported 14 new cases, after a weekend of single-digit increases. This follows a record breaking weekend for province as a whole that saw more than 1,000 cases on Sunday.

