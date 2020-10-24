LONDON, ONT. -- A 51-year-old woman is the latest person to die from COVID-19 in MIddlesex-London, according to the health unit Saturday.

She was not associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home.

That's the third death from the virus in the region since Oct. 15. Before that, the Middlessex-London Health Unit hadn't recorded a single death since mid-June.

The death toll now sits at 60.

Saturday saw four new cases to the region, bringing the total to 1,085, including 963 resolved cases.

There are currently nine institutional outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including a new one declared Friday at Strathmere Lodge in Strathroy. Other affected facilities include Oakcrossing Retirement Living, Westmount Gardens, Chartwell London, Chelsey Park, Henley Place, Craigwiel Gardens, McGarrell Place and Extendicare.

The start of the weekend saw a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

Officials confirmed 978 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is higher than the previous record of 939 set on Oct. 9.