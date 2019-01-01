Featured
Police release photos of Argyle LCBO robbery suspect
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 11:14AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:15AM EST
London police have released photos of one of the suspects in an early morning smash-and-grab at the Argyle LCBO outlet on New Year's Day.
Around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say a vehicle was used to create a large hole in the store at Clarke and Dundas.
Two thieves entered the store and stole an unknown amount of liquor.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
The first suspect is described as white, between 19-25 years-old, wearing dark clothing.
The second suspect is a minor, white between 14-17 years-old, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.
Police will not release photos of the second suspect because he is not of age.
Anyone with information is asked to call London police.