

CTV London





London police have released photos of one of the suspects in an early morning smash-and-grab at the Argyle LCBO outlet on New Year's Day.

Around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say a vehicle was used to create a large hole in the store at Clarke and Dundas.

Two thieves entered the store and stole an unknown amount of liquor.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The first suspect is described as white, between 19-25 years-old, wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is a minor, white between 14-17 years-old, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Police will not release photos of the second suspect because he is not of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police.