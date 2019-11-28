WINGHAM, ONT. -- A work site fatality has led to fines against a Brussels, Ont.-area construction company.

Kurtis Smith Excavating pleaded guilty to Ministry of Labour charges after a worker was killed at a Listowel-area job site in May 2018.

Court heard that a worker was killed when a 1,600 pound post slipped from it’s chain, falling into a hole and killing a worker standing in the hole.

The Ministry concluded the company did not provide proper training to their employees, and were using improper techniques to lower the post into the excavated hole.

The company was fined $150,000, along with a 25 per cent victim surcharge.