WINGHAM, ONT. -- Rural Ontario is helping their urban cousins with COVID-19 contact tracing.

Six contact tracers with Huron Perth Public Health are currently assisting the Peel Regional Health Unit with contact tracing.

Peel Region has nearly 1,000 active cases to manage. By contrast, Huron-Perth has one active case.

All the contact tracing can be done virtually, so the six contact tracers in Huron-Perth can continue to work from this area.

Huron-Perth’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen says they’re sharing about half of their 12 full-time contact tracers.

If case numbers rise in Huron-Perth, the six helping out Peel can be recalled, or the health unit could call in some of the 60 people trained to do contact tracing in Huron-Perth.