

CTV London





The dispute between Downtown London and some of its merchants spilled over into council chambers Tuesday afternoon.

The business association’s board submitted its 2019 budget to council for approval.

It’s the same budget that a majority of voting members did not support at the BIA’s annual general meeting.

The Corporate Services Committee was warned that without an approved budget, Downtown London won’t be able to make any strategic decisions.

But unhappy merchants asked that the budget approval be put on hold until June - when an ad hoc committee intended to resolve the dispute delivers a set of recommendations.

Ultimately a motion for the Corporate Services Committee to approve the 2019 budget failed on a tie vote 3-3.

Downtown London’s budget will be debated again at next Tuesday’s council meeting.