

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Downtown London executives held a meeting Wednesday afternoon in hopes of addressing the fallout of a city council decision earlier this week, and to deal with ongoing confusion within the Business Association (BIA).

As of now the membership of the BIA Board of Directors appears to be in flux after council opted to delay endorsement of the proposed new membership.

The board is supposed to be made up of nine members but a list of 13 members was submitted, leaving councillors with a number of unanswered questions.

Some merchants are also growing frustrated with ongoing turmoil within the BIA.

Richmond Row business owner Lisa Ferguson says BIA bylaws need to be modernized, as many of them conflict with city bylaws.