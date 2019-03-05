

CTV London





A power struggle in downtown London continues with new uncertainty after councillors delayed the appointment of the Business Association's new board of directors.

A group of concerned merchants oppose the appointments, saying they want issues around leadership and governance at the BIA addressed before a new board is appointed.

The current board chair worries the Downtown London BIA will be stuck in neutral without a new board.

After a lengthy debate councillors refused to accept the list of board members.

Councillor Josh Morgan pointed out the bylaw says Downtown London’s board has a maximum of nine members but 13 names were provided.