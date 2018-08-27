Featured
Off-duty OPP officer charged and suspended following incident
File
CTV London
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 27, 2018 5:21PM EDT
Middlesex OPP have charged one of their own following an alleged incident involving an off-duty officer last week.
Seven-year member of the force, Darko Darkov. has been charged with criminal harassment, mischief and unlawfully in a dwelling house stemming from an Aug. 22 incident.
He is currently suspended with pay and will appear in court at a later date.