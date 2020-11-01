LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday.

This is the second day in a row of single digit numbers for the region.

There have been a total 1,145 cases since the start of the pandemic with 1,029 recoveries.

The death toll for the region remains at 60. Three of those deaths have come since a second wave of infections was declared in the fall.

On Saturday it was reported that there are two new cases within school settings.

There are currently three active cases within the Thames Valley District School Board, all others have been resolved.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks: