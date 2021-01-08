Advertisement
Fire destroys Huron County home
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 3:22PM EST
Fire at a home on Whys Line, east of Bayfield on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 (Source: Evan Gibson)
LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s Office and the Huron County O.P.P. Crime Unit are investigating the cause of a fire near Bayfield.
A home on Whys Line, east of Bayfield was levelled during a fire that started around 12 noon yesterday.
Police say the lone person home at the time of the fire, escaped with no injuries.
The damage estimate is over $500,000. Numerous police officers and fire investigators were at the scene today, which was still smoking from yesterday’s fire.
Fire crews were on scene throughout the night, putting out hotspots.
RELATED IMAGES