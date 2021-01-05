LONDON, ONT. -- A house fire northwest of St. Marys, Ont. has caused over $500,000 in damage.

The fire broke out on 5126 Line 10, near the hamlet of Anderson, late Tuesday morning.

Richard Anderson, Fire Chief St. Marys, Ontario tells CTV News a person at the residence was able to escape just in time, after a smoke alarm awoke him from his sleep.



Firefighters at 5126 Line 10, near the hamlet of Anderson - St. Marys Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021 (Jim Knight / CTV News)

Anderson also stated ashes from a wood stove may have caused the fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments and Stratford police are on scene.

Line 10 between Road 141 and Road 163 remains blocked to traffic.