LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police have arrested a 58-year-old man from Niagara Falls in connection with a suspicious fire.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at 227 Maria St. in the city’s west end.

Police and fire crews at the time deemed the fire to be suspicious.

Sarnia police have now charged a 58-year-old with uttering a threat to cause death and burn property. He has since been released on an undertaking.

Sarnia police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate at this time.

If you have any information please contact Det.-Const. Brian Halfpenny at 519-344-8861 ext. 6213 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.