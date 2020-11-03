LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia Fire and Rescue officials are investigating two separate early morning structure fires on the same street.

The Sarnia Professional Fire Fighters Association tweeted that they were battling a blaze at 4:46 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews responded to townhouse fires on Lanark Court near Somerset Crescent in the city's east end.

On Monday, Sarnia Fire battled two structure fires simultaneously, one fire destroyed three units in a townhome on Kathleen Avenue and the second fire destroyed a home on Rayburne Avenue.

