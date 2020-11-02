MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after two separate fires in Sarnia early Monday.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. police and fire crews responded to the 400 block of Kathleen Street for a structure fire.

One unit sustained signficant damage and police say neighbouring units were evacuated, but there were no injuries.

Then just before 4:30 a.m. a second fire in the 600 block of Rayburne Avenue destroyed a residence and caused significant damage to neighbouring properties.

People are being asked to avoid both areas as police and fire investigators as well as the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office look into the cause of the fires.