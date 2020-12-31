LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old male of no fixed address and a 28-year-old female of Strathroy were arrested Thursday in relation to an armed robbery.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, two suspects, one allegedly armed with a knife, entered the Circle K convenience store at 7 Front St. E. in Strathroy.

The suspects fled westbound with small amount of cash and cigarettes, while the lone clerk was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The male suspect has been charged with:

two counts of armed robbery

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

The female suspect has been charged with:

armed robbery

robbery and wounding

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Both are awaiting an audio court hearing on Friday. No other suspects are being sought in this case.