Two arrested in Strathroy Circle K convenience store robbery
Published Thursday, December 31, 2020 4:57PM EST
(Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old male of no fixed address and a 28-year-old female of Strathroy were arrested Thursday in relation to an armed robbery.
Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, two suspects, one allegedly armed with a knife, entered the Circle K convenience store at 7 Front St. E. in Strathroy.
The suspects fled westbound with small amount of cash and cigarettes, while the lone clerk was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The male suspect has been charged with:
- two counts of armed robbery
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
The female suspect has been charged with:
- armed robbery
- robbery and wounding
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
Both are awaiting an audio court hearing on Friday. No other suspects are being sought in this case.