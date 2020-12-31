Advertisement
Driver walks away after scary crash on Highway 401
Published Thursday, December 31, 2020 9:01AM EST
An SUV collided with a truck in Thames Centre, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported after an SUV collided with a truck in Thames Centre on Wednesday evening.
The SUV was pinned down between a median and the transport truck on the eastbound Highway 401 east of Westchester Bourne.
Middlesex OPP responded to block lanes and eventually cleared the scene.
OPP said in a tweet “we are happy to report that no one was injured, this shows how fast something bad can happen. Be careful.”
The investigation is ongoing at this time.