Vehicle fire and collision snarl traffic along Highway 401
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:31AM EDT
A vehicle is engulfed in flames on Highway 401 on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. (Source: OPP Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- A portion of Highway 401 was shutdown briefly in London Thursday morning after a vehicle fire and a separate collision all in the same area.
Emergency were first called to a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of the 401 between Highway 402 and Wonderland Road.
A short time later a second collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the 401.
The fire which consumed the vehicle was deemed to be a mechanical issue and the driver was uninjured.
The second collision remains under investigation but no injuries have been reported.
All lanes have since reopened.
