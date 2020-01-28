WINGHAM, ONT. -- Thousands of dollars of damage was caused after a vehicle smashed into the front door of the Hensall Community Centre over the weekend.

The Municipality of Bluewater says a vehicle drove through the front doors in an effort to steal an ATM.

Extensive damage was done during the attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

Arena staff were able to temporarily repair the damage in time to resume public use of the facility by Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made yet.