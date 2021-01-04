LONDON, ONT. -- Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the massive YMCA blaze in downtown London.

On Jan. 4, 1981 fire ripped through the 84-year-old building causing $1 million in damage.

It was determined to be a case of arson.

It became a sight to behold as the water used to fight the fire froze over the structure.

A new facility was built at the current location of King and Waterloo streets, opening two years later in 1983.

 

