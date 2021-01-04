Advertisement
40 years since fire turned downtown YMCA into ice sculpture
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 5:33PM EST
Crews battle a fire at the downtown London, Ont. YMCA on Jan. 4, 1981. (CTV News London Archives)
LONDON, ONT. -- Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the massive YMCA blaze in downtown London.
On Jan. 4, 1981 fire ripped through the 84-year-old building causing $1 million in damage.
It was determined to be a case of arson.
It became a sight to behold as the water used to fight the fire froze over the structure.
A new facility was built at the current location of King and Waterloo streets, opening two years later in 1983.