Loaded gun and $130,000 in drugs and cash seized during raid
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 2:58PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized $130,000 worth of drugs and cash following a raid Thursday.
Police executed a search warrant of a vehicle and a residence in the 1700 block of Dundas Street.
Officers seized the following:
- A Glock model 33 semi-automatic pistol, loaded with eight .357 cal. rounds of ammunition
- 160 grams of fentanyl valued at $80,000
- Approximately $50,000 in cash
- Six cellular devices
- Two digital scales
Two London residents and a Toronto man have been charged with various drug and weapons offences.
The Toronto man and a London woman remain in custody while a London man has been released pending court appearances.