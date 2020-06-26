LONDON, ONT. -- London police seized $130,000 worth of drugs and cash following a raid Thursday.

Police executed a search warrant of a vehicle and a residence in the 1700 block of Dundas Street.

Officers seized the following:

A Glock model 33 semi-automatic pistol, loaded with eight .357 cal. rounds of ammunition

160 grams of fentanyl valued at $80,000

Approximately $50,000 in cash

Six cellular devices

Two digital scales

Two London residents and a Toronto man have been charged with various drug and weapons offences.

The Toronto man and a London woman remain in custody while a London man has been released pending court appearances.