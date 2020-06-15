MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London men are facing trafficking charges after more than $42,000 in drugs and cash were seized from a home on Wharncliffe Road North.

Police executed a warrant on a residence on Saturday, and after arresting two men also searched a vehicle.

As a result of the searches, officers seized:

  • 31.75 grams of Fentanyl, value $7,937
  • 27 grams of cocaine, value $2,700
  • 15 adderall pills, value $300
  • 247 percocet pills, value $1,235
  • five cellular phones
  • digital scale
  • $30,000 in cash

As a result a 34-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the charges.

A 26-year-old London man is also facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released pending a court date in September.