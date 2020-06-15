Advertisement
Weekend raid nets London police more than $42K in drugs, cash
Drugs, cash and cell phones seized in London, Ont. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London men are facing trafficking charges after more than $42,000 in drugs and cash were seized from a home on Wharncliffe Road North.
Police executed a warrant on a residence on Saturday, and after arresting two men also searched a vehicle.
As a result of the searches, officers seized:
- 31.75 grams of Fentanyl, value $7,937
- 27 grams of cocaine, value $2,700
- 15 adderall pills, value $300
- 247 percocet pills, value $1,235
- five cellular phones
- digital scale
- $30,000 in cash
As a result a 34-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.
He was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the charges.
A 26-year-old London man is also facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released pending a court date in September.