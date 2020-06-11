LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen car.

On Wednesday morning a 2012 black Mercedes C6G was reported stolen by its owner.

Later in the afternoon the vehicle was spotted in London by an officer on patrol.

Police tried to stop the vehicle on Dundas Street but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

The driver was eventually stopped on Second Street near Hartlet Street, but bolted on foot.

The suspect was located a short distance away with over 14 grams of suspected fentanyl.

A 35-year-old London man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, fail to stop for police and three counts of possession of an identity document.

The accused will appear in court in September.