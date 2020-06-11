LONDON, ONT. -- London Police say two people are facing charges after search warrants executed Wednesday yielded a loaded firearm, cash, cocaine and MDMA.

On Wednesday members of the London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section, with the assistance of members of the Sarnia Police Service, executed search warrants at residences on Culver Drive in London and Confederation Line in Sarnia, as well as on a vehicle.

The following items were seized:

Loaded 9mm handgun;

57 grams of cocaine, value $5,700

20 grams of MDMA, value $1,000

Approximately $5,800 in cash

As a result of the investigation, a male (32) from Etobicoke and a female (32) from Barrie, are facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.