Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
London man facing six charges following Brisbin Street weapons investigation
London police investigate a weapons call on Brisbin Street on June 10, 2020. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police have charged a London man after a lengthy weapons investigation Wednesday near Hamilton Road.
Officers were called to an assault in the area of Brisbin and Dakin Streets around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Some neighbours confronted the suspect in the alleged assault and asked him to leave.
Police say the suspect then assault two males and threatened a female before damaging some property.
As more people went to confront the suspect, police say he picked up a pipe and uttered death threats.
Police couldn't find the suspect until 1 p.m. when he was near a Brisbin Street home holding what appeared to be a rifle.
A search warrant was executed around 8 p.m. and the suspect was arrested.
Two people suffered minor injuries.
An 18-year-old London man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of mischief under $5000.
The accused is expected to appear in a London court Thursday.