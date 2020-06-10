Advertisement
London police arrest male following weapons investigation on Brisbin Street
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4:53PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 9:21PM EDT
London police investigate a weapons call on Brisbin Street on June 10, 2020. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested a male in connection to a weapons investigation near Hamilton Road.
Officers were called to the area of Brisbin and Dakin Streets late Wednesday morning.
Police tell CTV News officers were exercising a search warrant.
Police say the suspect was arrested without incident.