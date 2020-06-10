MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A man arrested after diving into the Thames River is now facing charges in connection with a break-in at an Old South residence where an 11-year-old was home alone.

Police say the incident began around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Wortley Road and Byron Avenue West.

The girl reportedly heard a knock at the door but did not answer, however, when her dog began barking, she went upstairs to check on it and saw an unknown man in the home.

Fearing for her safety, she fled and told a couple walking by the home, one of whom went back to the residence and spotted the man hiding in bushes at the side of the house.

The citizen then contacted police while following the suspect from a distance toward Euclid Avenue, even as the suspect threatened him.

According to police, the suspect then changed into Rollerblades and fled along the bike path in Thames Park, where officers observed him entering the Thames River and gave chase, arresting him.

The 38-year-old London man has now been charged with:

break and enter

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

uttering threats of death or bodily harm

failing to comply with release order

The stolen items were recovered and no one was injured in the incident.

The accused was expected to appear in London court Wednesday in relation to the charges.