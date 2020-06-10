MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London police officer is facing two additional charges in relation to an off-duty occurrence involving a romantic partner.

Officials say further investigation into the incident, first reported May 28, has prompted new charges including; criminal harassment and assault causing bodily harm.

He had already been charged with assault. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the woman involved.

The charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred between Nov. 2018 and Feb. 2019.

The 43-year-old officer, who has been with the service for 16 years, has been suspended from duty in accordance with the Police Services Act.

The officer was first charged on May 28 and released with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 20.