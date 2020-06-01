LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged one of their own after an alleged historical assault.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was assaulted by her partner who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are not releasing the officer's name to protect the identity of the complainant.

The incident took place between November of 2018 and February of 2019 but was reported to police on Thursday last week.

The accused is a 16-year veteran of the London Police Service and is currently on an administrative leave.

The officer was released with conditions and will appear in court on Aug. 20.