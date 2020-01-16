LONDON, ONT. -- London police say an arrest was made Wednesday in the case of a London teen critically injured after being struck while cycling along Exeter Road last summer.

Jesse Aron Bleck, 26, of London is now facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Tristan Roby, 18, was initially in a coma and suffered significant brain trauma after the collision on July 23, 2019.

The vehicle involved initially stopped after the collision, then fled the scene. A passenger had been taken into custody, and the vehicle's owner questioned, but until this week the driver had not been identified.

Tristan’s mother, Abby Roby, tells CTV News they’re relieved someone has now been arrested, but she’s disappointed the suspect didn’t turn himself in.

“What made this worse is that you took off,” she says. “So that just makes it a whole other story. You just left him there to die when it was an accident. So, I'm disappointed, after all this time that he had to be arrested.”

London police Chief Steve Williams said in a statement, “I only hope that the determination and perseverance of the Traffic Management Unit and all the other officers involved from the time of the incident to today, will bring some solace to Tristan and his family."

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Williams said this one really hit home for the investigating officers, “You know it was a young person who was going about his own business who, you know, his life has changed and the life of his family has changed.

"Our investigators are human and they see the impact of this, and they take it to heart. I'm so proud of the tenacity and their perseverance. They never let go of this investigation. And really, like dogged police work over the last six-seven months.”

Williams added that the investigation is not over, and they’re still appealing to the public for any information that might help.

Bleck was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

As for Tristan, his mother says he’s getting better slowly but surely. She knows it’s a long journey ahead but they’re full of hope.

“I'm just waiting for the day that he sits up and says, 'Okay what's next?'”