The spirits of a mother, whose son was the victim of a hit-and-run, have been elevated.

Abby Roby says her son Tristan is breathing on his own.

Hit by a vehicle on July 21 while riding his bike along Exeter Road, Tristan had been intubated, since the crash.

When the tube was taken out Thursday, Abby says many, including a priest, had gathered to await Tristan's response.

"We got it all setup to be able to donate his organs in case, when he was extubated, it didn't go well," she says. But her prayers were answered as Tristan started coughing, and breathing on his own.

"Family were in the room and in the hallway and said, 'We heard it from out here.’ So it's those little victories that we celebrate," she says.

The road will still be a long one, without question. Tristan's injuries were severe and, for now, he's not talking or communicating.

However, he was well enough for doctors to let Abby walk him, just outside the hospital.

The driver of the car has still not been arrested by police, but Abby believes it won't be long.

In the meantime, she is focusing on a fundraiser for Tristan on September 28, at Rocky's Harley Davidson.