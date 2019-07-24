

CTV London





Family members of a young London man who was the victim of a hit and run have taken to social media to ask for help in finding the person responsible.

On Sunday July 21 Tristan Roby, 18, of London was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Exeter Road near Wonderland Road.

Today is his 18th birthday according to a post on Facebook by a man who identifies himself as Tristan’s uncle and godfather.

In the same post Tino Casavecchia, says that his nephew suffered a severe brain trauma.

“…Instead of celebrating his 18th birthday like a normal teenager he is spending it in the Critical Care Unit with severe brain trauma as well as already having undergone surgery to his abdomen & another to fix his broken leg. Surgery to repair a broken jaw is still to come...all because someone hit him while he was riding his bike & then fled the scene. I ask all of my Facebook Friends to share this in the hope that someone who was in the car or a witness can see this & realize the consequences. Perhaps even the person who hit him will see this & grow a conscience,” read the post on Facebook.

London police have not released the names of any suspects and no one has been arrested.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stopped briefly before fleeing the scene, but was followed by a witness who then detained a fleeing passenger.

The vehicle was located in a section of the Casa Blanca Motel on Wharncliffe and held there for examination.